2024 Statewide tornado drill is Thursday; Kenosha County will not test sirens

From Kenosha County Emergency Management-Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

This year’s Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin will take place from April 8th through April 12th, 2024. This annual campaign encourages everyone to prepare for the tornadoes and severe storms that are frequently experienced during the spring and summer months. This opportunity also allows community members time to review any severe weather plans they may have in place or discuss with friends and family on what to do and where to go when severe weather strikes.

The statewide tornado drill for 2024 is scheduled at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on April 11th. During the drill times, Wisconsin’s National Weather Service offices will conduct NOAA Weather Radio tests that can be heard only if you are actively listening to those devices or have one programmed to activate on test alerts. Kenosha County will NOT

be testing the outdoor warning sirens during the drill times. Local radio and TV stations across the state may issue messaging to encourage people to participate in the scheduled drills. Schools, businesses, and people at home are encouraged to practice going to their nearest tornado shelter during the drills as if there were an actual tornado warning in effect.

For more information visit the ReadyWisconsin website at http://readywisconsin.wi.gov. You’ll find great information on how to protect yourself and your family from tornadoes and other severe weather threats. You can also follow ReadyWisconsin on Facebook (https://facebook.com/ReadyWisconsin) and X (https://twitter.com/ReadyWisconsin) for updates and drill status.