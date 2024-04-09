Westosha Central HS Performing Arts to present “Above Average Man” April 12, 13, 14

Westosha Central High School Performing Arts will present “Above Average Man” on April 12, 13, 14 at the school.

“Above Average Man” is by Christopher E. Engler, based on a Web Series by Wyatt Elliot Deboer and Steve McDevitt.

Show dates are April 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. and April 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Once again, Max Best (AKA Captain Stupendous) is protecting the city of Populous from his arch enemy Nefarious. But when Piper Penbrooke, an intelligent young reporter, discovers a little-known secret, things get tricky – Captain Stupendous doesn’t have any powers; he only thinks he does. Coming to terms with his new reality is only half of Max’s battle, especially with Nefarious and her League of Villainy on the loose. While reassembling his identity, Max joins the fight for justice as the new powerless superhero: Above Average Man!