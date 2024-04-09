Saturdays in the Park with Sam at Veterans Memorial Park April 13

From the Office of the County Executive:

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman will host a Saturdays in the Park with Sam community outreach event from 10 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, April 13, at the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park.

This informal office hours event is being held in conjunction with a Kenosha County 4-H Fishing Project outing on the shores of Freedom Lake, located within the park.

Kerkman will be available to talk with constituents and share information about county resources and services.

“Whether you’re already heading out to the lake for some fishing with the kids, or if you just want to come out for a walk in the park on a nice spring day, I encourage folks to stop out and say hi,” Kerkman said.

The Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park is located at 8530 352nd Ave. (Highway KD) in Randall and Wheatland. To access the lake area, use the Highway KD entrance north of Highway F.

Other spring and summertime community outreach events will be announced soon, Kerkman said.