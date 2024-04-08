Westosha Central HS band competes in 2024 Festival Disney

Westosha Central High School band students at the award ceremony/ Submitted photo

The Westosha Central High School Band travelled to Orlando from March 20 to 27.

While in Florida, the WCHS Band participated in the Festival Disney competition. Groups who participate in the Festival Disney competition perform for a panel of 3 adjudicators and are critiqued and given a rating on their performance.

The WCHS Band received the highest rating of Superior by scoring 90 points or higher. The WCHS Band also received the Golden Mickey award for the 2nd trip in a row. In order for a group to receive the Golden Mickey award, they must receive a rating of Superior and be the highest scoring band in the entire competition. James Shuemate (alto saxophone) also received an award for Best Overall Soloist.

In addition to the Festival Disney performance, the WCHS Band visited Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, Universal Studios, and Cocoa Beach.

Here is video of the performance from the Westosha Central High School Band Facebook page.

Best Overall Soloist awardee James Shuemate /Submitted photo