The Fox River continues to recede, dropping under 13 feet over the weekend.

Flood stage is 11 feet. A National Weather Service flood warning continues.

The Fox measured at 12.47 feet at 5 a.m., Monday at the New Munster gauge. The current forecast calls for the river to slip under 11 feet Saturday morning.

The latest, local NWS forecast for the area calls for a rain free Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before rain is expected to return Wednesday night, Thursday and Thursday night and perhaps Friday.