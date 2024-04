At about 6:54 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 7600 block of 125th Avenue in Bristol.

Per dispatch: This is a general supervisory alarm for a smoke detector in a multi-story hotel building.

UPDATE 7:03 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reports no signs of fire from exterior.

UPDATE 7:16 p.m. — Clothes dryer that triggered the alarm has been put out of service. All fire units clearing the scene and returning to quarters.