The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Wheatland.

Agenda items include:

An Ordinance 2024-001 to create Section 27.20©(6) of the cod of ordinances of the town of Wheatland regarding all-terrain vehicle (ATV/UTV) and Utility Vehicles (UTV’s) travel on roads in the Town of Wheatland, Kenosha County, Wisconsin. (6) CTH “O” (368th Avenue) beginning Geneva Road North to STH “50.”

Updates on Rescue Services for 2025 and possible vote on the same.

The full agenda is available here.