Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting April 8, 2024

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday starting at 7 p.m at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

Discuss and consider for approval the request of Ronald Robers 8558 l84th Avenue, Bristol (Ronald and Ardys Robers Trust Owners) and Robers Builders inc. a Comprehensive Plan Amendment change to divide and develop 4.05 acres on tax parcel #37-4-121-17l-0105 in Bristol. For informational purposes this property is located off of County Hwy D approximately 4ll0th of a mile south of 83rd Street.

Application for Cabaret License submitted by Deidra Pace for D’s Barn located at 8025 1281t’Avenue, Bristol, WL D’s bam intends to use the Cabaret license for entertainment such as Bingo, Comedy Shows, Live Music and and Magic Shows.

