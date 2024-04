The Fox River is receding in Western Kenosha County after cresting Friday morning.

A flood warning remains in effect.

The Fox crested at 13.14 feet at 4:30 a.m., Friday, as measured at the New Munster gauge. That would be the 13th highest crest according to data posted by the National Weather Service.

The current forecast calls for the river to dip under flood stage of 11 feet Wednesday evening.