Wheatland Center School students compete in 2024 math competitions

Wheatland Center School math team members have been busy participating in a number of competitions this year:

2023-24 Wheatland 7/8 Math Team – Back row (left to right) Tyson Meracle, Caden Nelson, Ethan Weis and Jaxon Morehouse Front row (left to right) Billy Gauger, Mackenzie Whitaker, Elaina Hetland, and Mila Coe /Submitted photo

Wheatland Center School students competed in the Regional Math Meet held at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on Jan. 16.

Students in grades fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth competed against students from seven different schools in the division based on the 2023-24 school enrollment.

Members of the fifth and sixth grade team were: Jack Cavanaugh, Charlotte McMillin, Gregory Stephens, Gursevak Toor, Jaena Baumeister, Aaron Crane, Austyn Madaus, and Landon Paramski.

Members of the seventh and eighth grade team were: Mila Coe, Billy Gauger, Tyson Meracle, Caden Nelson, Elaina Hetland, Jaxon Morehouse, Ethan Weis and Mackenzie Whitaker.

Students participated in the following events: Problem Solving (without calculators), Consumer Math (with calculators), Geometric Reasoning (with calculator), Mental Math (without calculator) and Team Problem Solving (with calculator).

Every member of the team worked to solve the complex problems within each event. Students had the

opportunity to showcase their teamwork by delegating responsibilities in order to successfully complete a variety of math challenges during the Team Problem Solving event.

2023-24 Wheatland 5/6 Math Team – Back row (left to right) Landon Paramski, Aaron Crane, Austyn Madaus and Jaena Baumeister Front row (left to right) Jack Cavanaugh, Gursevak Toor, Gregory Stephens and Charlotte McMillin /Submitted photo

On February 8 and February 22, 2024 Wheatland students participated in the Math 24 Regional Tournament held at the Kenosha County Center. Grade level teams from 8 local schools competed this year. Members of the WCS grade level Math 24 teams are as follows: 4th grade – Scott Elverman, Lucas Scherer and Ava Winter; 5th grade – Jack Cavanaugh,

Parker McCann and Gursevak Toor; and 6th grade – Iris Coe, Addison McCann and Araya Zavacke.

Two Math 24 Regional Tournament trophies were awarded to Wheatland students. Fifth grader Gursevak Toor placed fourth overall by earning 127 points and sixth grader Iris Coe placed second overall by earning 90 points in four rounds of play.

The WCS Math Team competed in the Westosha Central Middle School Math Meet on February 27, 2024. This was an opportunity for the students to visit the high school, and participate in math activities that were organized and hosted by students in Mu Alpha Theta (high school mathematics honors society). Great efforts were put forth in the individual, team and hands-on events! The members of the sixth grade team included: Jaena Baumister, Aaron Crane, Iris Coe, Morgan Idell, Austyn Madaus and Landon Paramski. Iris Coe placed second overall and Aaron Crane placed third overall in the individual events.

The seventh grade team came in first place for their grade level. Team members are: Brody Blattner, Gavin Coe, Mila Coe, Billy Gauger, Tyson Meracle and Caden Nelson. Tyson placed first overall in the individual events and Mila placed third overall.

The eighth grade team placed second overall for their grade level. The members of the eighth grade team included: Cole Cullen, Elaina Hetland, Jaxon Morehouse, Rylee Warren and Ethan Weis. Jaxon Morehouse placed second overall and Cole Cullen placed third overall in the individual events.

2023-24 Wheatland 4/5 Math 24 Team – (left to right) Scott Elverman, Ava Winter, Lucas Scherer, Jack Cavanaugh, Gursevak Toor and Parker McCann /Submitted photo

2023-24 Wheatland 6 Math 24 Team – (left to right) Iris Coe, Addison McCann and Araya Zavacke. /Submitted photo

2023-24 Wheatland 6/7/8 Math Team – Back row (left to right) Billy Gauger, Brody Blattner, Caden Nelson, Tyson Meracle, Cole Cullen, Jaxon Morehouse, Ethan Weis, Jaena Baumeister, and Austyn Madaus Front row (left to right) Gavin Coe, Mila Coe, Landon Paramski, Aaron Crane, Rylee Warren, Iris Coe, Elaina Hetland, and Morgan Idell. /Submitted photo