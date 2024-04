The Fox River is still rising, but at a much slower rate than the last few days.

At 4 a.m., Friday, the river measured at 13.1 feet at the New Munster gauge. That’s just .08 more than at 4 a.m. Thursday.

The forecast for crest has also been adjusted down. The forecast now calls for the river to peak at a height of 13.2 feet Friday morning.

A flood warning remains in effect.