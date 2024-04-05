A word from our sponsors: Paddock Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District seeking applicants for 2024 seasonal aquatic weed harvesting crew

Note: The following is a paid announcement from the Village of Paddock Lake — DH
Enjoy the outdoors while working this summer! Paddock Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District is seeking applicants to fill open position(s) on our 2024 seasonal aquatic weed harvesting crew. Our seasonal staff enjoys working outdoors and on the lake in an environment that promotes watercraft recreation for the public at our beautiful lake.
Our seasonal staff operates aquatic weed harvesters, conveyors, and dump trucks to remove invasive aquatic weeds from the lake. Harvesting staff typically work 40 hours per week with workday hours of 7:00 am to 3:30 pm, Monday through Friday, the harvesting season begins the last week in May and concludes the first Friday in September. This seasonal position would be well suited for an applicant interested in pursuing a career in environmental or earth science.
Job Type: Seasonal full-time
Hourly pay: $11.00 to $15.00 per hour, depending on experience and qualifications.
Work schedule: June to September, Monday through Friday 7:00 am to 3:30 pm.
Requirements:
*Must be 17 years of age.
*Must have a valid driver’s license
*Must be able to work outdoors and be capable of lifting 25 to 50 pounds.
Applications can be obtained at the Village Hall, 6969-236th Avenue, Paddock Lake, WI. 53168
The Village of Paddock Lake and Paddock Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, genetics, religion, age or disability in employment or provisions of service and complies with Wisconsin Department of Work Force Development laws.