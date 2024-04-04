Fox River tops 13 feet

The Fox River in Western Kenosha County continues to climb and is over 13 feet as of Thursday.

The river measured 13.02 feet as of 4 a.m., Thursday, as measured at the New Munster Gauge.

A National Weather Service flood warning remains in effect.

The current forecast for the river calls for a crest of 13.9 feet Friday morning.

Rain and snow showers continue in the latest, local forecast for Thursday and Thursday night. No precipitation is expected Friday and Saturday, but should return Sunday. Early next week’s forecast has lesser chances of rain and warmer temperatures.