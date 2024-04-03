UPDATE: Fox River tops 12 feet

The Fox River is surging upward as measured at the New Munster gauge.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, the river was at 12.09 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet.

A National Weather Service flood warning continues in effect.

This level of flooding could already be causing flooding or roads in places. The NWS advises:

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

The current river forecast calls for a flood crest of 13.8 feet Thursday evening.