/WOTI photo

The weather Wednesday and Thursday could feature accumulation of wet snow and some rain, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

The forecast calls for less than an inch of accumulation Wednesday, less than a half inch, Wednesday night and maybe less than a half inch Thursday.

So maybe about 2 inches total.

High temperatures will be in the 40s both days.

The precipitation should take a break for Friday and Saturday, but may be back Sunday.