At about 7:51 a.m., Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 39500 block of Bloomfield Road in Randall.

Per dispatch: Injuries being reported.

UPDATE about 7:56 a.m. — Rescue requests response from Burlington Fire Department with an ambulance.

UPDATE 8:05 a.m. — Deputy requests tows for vehicles involved.