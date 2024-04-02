Spring election 2024: Westosha Central HS District board results

Voters in the Westosha Central High School District have returned the incumbent to the at-large seat on the board.
With all polls reporting complete, unofficial results:
- Incumbent Bonnie Felske 2175 (58.33%)
- Keelin Cannon 1536 (41.19%)
