Voters in Salem Lakes were able to vote in a contested election for village trustee.

On the ballot were:

Dennis Faber, an incumbent

Ron Gandt, an incumbent

Bill Hopkins, an incumbent

Peter Poli

Three at-large seats will be filled.

At 8:55 p.m. with 3 of 3 polls reporting what may be incomplete results:

Hopkins 1348 (29.08%)

Gandt 1157 (24.96%)

Faber 1142 (24.64%)

Poli 951 (20.52%