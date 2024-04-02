Spring election 2024: It’s Election Day

Western Kenosha County voters can cast ballots in the spring non-partisan election Tuesday, April 2.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Salem Lakes will be using all three polling places: Salem Lakes Village Hall, Wilmot Fire Station and Silver Lake Village Hall.

Voters can find their polling place here.

Voters throughout the county will be able to vote on two statewide referendums. (Explanation here).

Voters throughout the county also will be voting in an election for circuit court judge-branch 3. On the ballot are Frank Gagliardi and Heather Iverson. Gagliardi was appointed to fill out the term of retired Judge Bruce Schroeder. which ends July 31, 2024.

Here are the Western Kenosha County county supervisor districts with contests:

Here are the municipal and school board contested elections:

Two school districts will have referendums on the ballot:

Note: westofthei.com will be posting the election results as they become available, Check back after 8 p.m.