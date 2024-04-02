Spring election 2024: It’s Election Day

Western Kenosha County voters can cast ballots in the spring non-partisan election Tuesday, April 2.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Salem Lakes will be using all three polling places: Salem Lakes Village Hall, Wilmot Fire Station and Silver Lake Village Hall.
Voters can find their polling place here.
Voters throughout the county will be able to vote on two statewide referendums. (Explanation here).
Voters throughout the county also will be voting in an election for circuit court judge-branch 3. On the ballot are Frank Gagliardi and Heather Iverson. Gagliardi was appointed to fill out the term of retired Judge Bruce Schroeder. which ends July 31, 2024.
Here are the Western Kenosha County county supervisor districts with contests:
- In District 18, Justine Hammelev-Jones and Eric Meadows will be on the ballot (Incumbent Jeff Wamboldt is not running for re-election). The 18th District includes much of southern Bristol in Western Kenosha County (see map here). The rest of the district is in Pleasant Prairie.
- In District 19, Brian S. Bashaw, the incumbent, and Keith Gray are on the ballot. District 19 includes Paris and parts of Brighton, northern Bristol and Somers. Here’s a map.
- In District 20, Michael La Forge and John Poole, the incumbent, are on the ballot. District 20 includes Paddock Lake and part of Salem Lakes. Here’s a map.
- In District 21, Steve Mudroch and Mark Nordigian, the incumbent, are on the ballot. District 21 includes parts of Randall, Twin Lakes and Salem Lakes. Here’s a map.
- In District 22, Ray Arbet and Erin Decker, the incumbent, are on the ballot. The 22nd District includes parts of Brighton, Wheatland, Randall and Salem Lakes, including all of Silver Lake. (see map here).
Here are the municipal and school board contested elections:
- In Bristol, incumbent Ruth Atwood, Quentin Van Jackson and incumbent Chris Leker, are competing to fill two village trustee seats.
- In Salem Lakes, incumbent Dennis Faber, incumbent Ron Gandt, incumbent Bill Hopkins and Peter Poli will be competing to fill three trustee seats.
- In the Randall Consolidated School District, incumbent Randy Nolan. Lisa Stohr and incumbent Mary Thornton will be competing to fill two school board seats.
- In the Westosha Central High School District, Keelin Cannon and Bonnie Felske, the incumbent, will compete to fill teh at-large seat on the board.
- In the Bristol School District, Joanne Gray, Matthew David Ley, Linda Mizwicki and Nicole Starke will be competing to fill two school board seats. Neither incumbent is running for re-election.
Two school districts will have referendums on the ballot:
- Voters in the Brighton School District will be able to vote on an operational referendum.
- Voters in the Bristol School District will be able to vote on an operational referendum
Note: westofthei.com will be posting the election results as they become available, Check back after 8 p.m.