Voters in County Board District 20 were able to vote in a contested election Tuesday.

On the ballot were:

Michael La Forge

John Poole, the incumbent.

At about 8:48 p.m., with 3 of 3 polls reporting what may be incomplete results:

Poole 805 (68.34%)

La Forge 370 (31.41%)

Complete, unofficial results show:

Poole 953 (67.02%)

La Forge 464 (32.63%)