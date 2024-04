Voters in County Board Dist. 18 were able to vote in a contested election for county supervisor Tuesday.

On the ballot were:

Justine Hammelev-Jones

Eric Meadows

The incumbent did not run for re-election.

As of about 9:35 p.m. with 2 of 2 results reporting what may be incomplete results:

Meadows 758 (55.49%)

Hammelev-Jones 606 (44.36%)