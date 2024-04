Voters in Kenosha County were able to vote in a contested election for Circuit Court judge-Branch 3.

On the ballot are:

Frank Gagaliardi

Heather Iverson.

At 8:31 p.m. with 78 of 107 polls reporting, early results show:

 Iverson 10984 (56.72%)

Gagliardi 8350 (43.12%)

At 8:42 p.m., with 79 of 107 polls reporting:

 Iverson 13420 (54.74%)

Gagliardi 11058 (45.1%)