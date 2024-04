An operational referendum in the Brighton School District passed in the election Tuesday.

The referendum sought authority to exceed the state revenue limit by $200,000 for the 2024-2025 school year, by $225,000 for the 2025-2026 school year, by $250,000 for the 2026-2027 school year and by $275,000 for the 2027-2028 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational expenses and maintaining educational programming.

Final unofficial results showed:

Yes 279

No 236