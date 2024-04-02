Salem Lakes & Kenosha County making sandbags available

With the Fox River in Kenosha County at flood stage as measured at the New Munster gauge on Tuesday afternoon, Salem Lakes staff are currently working with Kenosha County to make sandbags available, said village administrator Cassandra Hiller.

Kenosha County is loading sand now and hopes to have sand available by about 3 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Hiller said.

Locations for sand bag supplies will be:

Kenosha County – Wilmot Gravel Pit Location on Highway C: Sand will be available beginning this afternoon and available through Thursday evening.

Silver Lake Fire Station: Beginning Tuesday afternoon, this location will be open continuously through Thursday evening (can be extended as the event dictates).

Sandbags will be self-serve and the public will need to bring shovels.