Flood warning issued

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Fox River in Kenosha County.

The warning is set to go into effect as of 7 p.m., Tuesday and remain in effect until further notice. However, the river as measured at the New Munster gauge is already over flood stage at 11.05 feet as of 2 p.m., Tuesday. Flood stage is 11 feet.

The current forecast calls for the river to crest at 13.7 feet on Thursday. That would be just under major flood stage.

The latest, local NWS forecast calls for rain to continue Tuesday with rain and/or snow continuing through Thursday afternoon.

UPDATE 3:41 p.m. — Salem Lakes and Kenosha County making sand bags available. More info here.