Snow in forecast for Tuesday-Wednesday

Accumulating wet snow is in the latest, local National Weather Service forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

In total, we could have about 2 inches (at most) on the ground when it’s all over.

Snow is expected to start about 2 p.m., Tuesday and continue through early evening. After a period of less likely snow, snow is likely again from about 1 a.m., Wednesday to 5 p.m., Wednesday. Some snow could continue until about 11 p.m., Wednesday.

There will be noticeable wind too through that period. Gusts could be as high as 30 mph Tuesday and 40 mph on Wednesday.

High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the high 30s. Lows will be around 32.