Local students named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering Fall Semester 2023 Dean’s List

The following local students were named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering Fall Semester 2023 Dean’s List:

Erik Barron of Trevor was named to the Dean’s List . Barron is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.

Maxwell Matushek of Bristol was named to the Dean’s List . Matushek is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Sofia Ricker of Kenosha was named to the Dean’s List with High Honors. Ricker is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Alexander Hyde of Twin Lakes was named to the Dean’s List . Hyde is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in User Experience.

Connor Rutherford of Trevor was named to the Dean’s List . Rutherford is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Chidubem Uchegbu of Kenosha was named to the Dean’s List with High Honors. Uchegbu is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.

Max Galton of Bristol was named to the Dean’s List . Galton is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering.

Joshua Felske of Salem was named to the Dean’s List with High Honors. Felske is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in BioMolecular Engineering.

Carter Jaffray of Kenosha was named to the Dean’s List with High Honors. Jaffray is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Oskar Sierzega of Kenosha was named to the Dean’s List with High Honors. Sierzega is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering.

Students taking undergraduate courses who have earned at least 12 credits in residence at MSOE, are in good academic standing, and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher are on the Dean’s List. Students on that list who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive “high honors.” Students with a term GPA of 3.20 or higher, who are not on the Dean’s List, are on the Honors List.

Milwaukee School of Engineering (www.msoe.edu) was founded in 1903. MSOE offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering, actuarial science, business, computer science, machine learning, nursing, perfusion and user experience.