Highway Q to close for culvert work

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

In preparation for an upcoming resurfacing project, sections of Kenosha County Highway Q (104th Street/Winfield Road) in Bristol are set to be closed to through traffic during the during the upcoming weeks for the installation of new drainage culverts.

These daily closures are to occur from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The daily schedule and the stretches of Highway Q to be closed are:

April 3, 4 and 8: Highway 45 (Bristol Road) to Highway MB north (160th Avenue)

April 9 and 10: Highway MB south (152nd Avenue) to 140th Avenue

April 15 and 16: Highway MB north (160th Avenue) to Highway MB south (152nd Avenue)

These dates are weather-dependent and are subject to change. Drivers are encouraged to use Highway C (Wilmot Road) as an alternate route while the closures are in place.