Units responding for crash in Wheatland

At about 2 p.m., Wheatland Vol Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash at Highways W and 50 in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: Injuries being reported.

UPDATE 2:05 p.m. — Dispatch reports that scene is blocking the intersection and that both vehicles are leaking fluid.

UPDATE about 2:07 p.m. — Deputy on scene reports eastbound traffic completely blocked by scene. Town of Randall Fire Department also dispatched to respond with an engine.

UPDATE 2:16 p.m. — Eastbound traffic being blocked at Highway 50 and Highway 83-north.