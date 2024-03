The Kiwanis Club of Westosha-Salem held its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday at Salem Grade School.

With ongoing construction at the school occupying part of the hunt site from recent years past, the event was moved to around the softball fields. Young hunters were grouped in four age groups.

The Easter Bunny was there too, as were displays of equipment from Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Here are some more photos from the event: