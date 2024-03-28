UPDATE: Identity of man who died in Brighton crash released

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has released the identity of the man who died in a crash in Brighton early Thursday morning.

Michael Alayan Forero, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene along Highway JB (31st Street).

From a Sheriff’s Department news release distributed via email at 7:23 p.m., Thursday:

On Thursday, March 28, 2024, around 4:50 AM, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 29500 block of 31st Street (CTH-JB) in the Town of Brighton for a single-vehicle crash that had hit a cow. The cow had escaped its pasture and was found in the middle of 31st Street at the time of the crash. The vehicle operator was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office. The cow was also deceased. The vehicle operator has been identified as Michael Alayan Forero, a 25-year-old male. Mr. Alayan Forero was driving a 2004 Honda Accord. Mr. Alayan Forero had been traveling west on 31st St. in the 29500-block approaching a small hill. As Alayan Forero came over the crest of the hill, he stuck a cow that was in the middle of the road head-on, killing them both instantly. Due to the crash resulting in a fatality, the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) responded to the scene to investigate the crash. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s thoughts are with those who were impacted by this tragic crash. We would like to remind the community to drive the posted speed limits and drive distraction-free. Please contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding this crash at 262-605-5100.