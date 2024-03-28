Man dies after hitting cow in roadway in Brighton

A man died in a crash in Brighton Thursday morning after striking a cow in the roadway.

Sgt. Colin Coultrip of the Sheriff’s Department said dispatch received a call at about 4:50 a.m. of a single vehicle that hit a cow that was in the middle of the roadway in the 29500 block of 31st Street (Highway JB).

The entire top of the Honda sedan had been torn off and the driver, a male in his mid-20s, was deceased, Coultrip said. The vehicle then came to a stop in a pasture after crashing through a fence causing multiple cows to escape into the roadway. All cows were later secured. The initial cow is also deceased.

The identity of the driver is being withheld at this time so proper notifications can be made, Coultrip said. No further information will be released at this time.

The roadway was opened again at 10 a.m.

UPDATE 7:23 p.m. — Identity of deceased driver released by KCSD.