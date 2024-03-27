Orders being taken for Paddock Lake Area Lions Club 2024 flowers sale

Orders are being taken for the Paddock Lake Area Lions Club annual flower sale.

Beautiful flowers are $20.00 a dozen (and a vase for $5.00, if needed). You can order roses of one color, a rainbow of colored roses, or a spring bouquet of mixed flowers. The club will deliver anywhere in Kenosha County, southern

Racine County, or across the state line a short distance into Illinois.

Orders are due by Friday, April 5, with delivery on Wednesday, April 24, which is Administrative Professionals’ Day. Orders will be taken by any Paddock Lake Area Lions member or by calling Lion Ralph Myers at 262-945-7906 or Lion Joyce Myers 262-945-7906.

The proceeds received from this fundraiser help the club provide assistance to people in the local community, as well as the state and international communities. Lions help those with vision impairment, hearing loss, hunger issues, Lions camp attendance, and much, much more.