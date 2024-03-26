Spring election 2024: County Board Dist. 21 supervisor candidates Q&A

Voters in County Board District 21 will be able to vote in a contested county supervisor race in the spring election.

On the April 2 ballot are:

Steve Mudroch

Mark Nordigian, the incumbent

District 21 includes parts of Randall, Twin Lakes and Salem Lakes. Here’s a map.

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate by email.

Here, in alphabetical order is their biographical information, followed by their question responses:

Steve Mudroch — Age: 63; Village, town, city where you reside: Trevor; Education: My educational accomplishments include an associate degree in Information Systems Development, a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration, Accounting, and a Masters of Science Degree in Information Systems – Project Management. I have graduated from 3 Air Force Leadership Programs, Non-Commissioned Officers Preparatory, Non-Commissioned Officers School, and Senior, Non-Commissioned Officers School; Occupation: I am a Retired, United States Air Force Master Sergeant with 16 years of Information Systems Development experience and 4 years as a Personnel Specialist. During my 20 year career, I was stationed with the 43d Combat Support Group, Anderson Air Force Base, Guam; Occupational Measurement Center, Randolph Air Force Base, Texas, Headquarters, United States Military Entrance Processing Command, Great Lakes, Illinois, and the Air Force Personnel Center, Randolph Air Force Base, Texas. I am currently employed by the United States Department of Army, contributing to the defense of the United States as a Senior Acquisitions Program Manager at the Headquarters, United States Military Entrance Processing Command working multiple acquisitions valued more than $100 million each. Working in contracting and acquisitions has taught me several important lessons such as (1) Essential assets are critical for every organization, and every organization has a limited budget; (2) We are all stewards of taxpayer dollars; and (3) teamwork gets the best results for every organization. Previous elected or appointed public office: None.

Mark Nordigian — Age: 63; Education: Graduate of Lake Forest Graduate School of Management, Managers Program. Occupation: 2001 – Present, Quality & Compliance Manager – Norstan, Inc, 1997 – 2001 – Owner – TNG, Inc, Manufacturer, 1978 – 1997 – Sales, toolmaker & quality manager – Norstan, Inc. Previous elected or appointed public office: Current Kenosha County Board Supervisor (District 21), 2018 – Present; Town Board Supervisor Town of Randall 1994 – 2004; Randall Park Commission 1993 – 1994.

1.) Why are you the best candidate for Kenosha County supervisor, Dist. 21?

Mudroch — We need more veteran representation on the County Board. My guiding values align with the United States Air Force Core values of Integrity First, Service before Self, and Excellence in all we do. Integrity First – Knowing the right thing to do, and taking correct action should not only be done on a public stage, but done all the time, always! Based on my 20 years of Air Force active-duty experience, I know one of the most vital resources in Kenosha County are the military veterans, with the leadership and resourcefulness we can offer. Service Before Self – The community is more important than the individual, promoting self-sacrifice for the good of the community, being a team member working for a common goal, rather than accolades for self. If elected, I promise to advocate for my constituents, placing their collective choices ahead of my own. Excellence in All that We Do – I believe that we must do the best we can all of the time, working together to solve difficult problems, while being cognitive of our responsibility to be good stewards of public funds. We must understand the problems that need to be solved by listening to those affected before implementing a change which may be a wrong and costly decision. My qualifications to be Kenosha County Supervisor stem from 20 years of active-duty Air Force Service, where I performed Information Systems Development for 20 years earning respect from those I lead, professional peers, and senior leaders I collaborated with. Throughout my military career, I earned multiple individual and several unit awards including Joint Service Achievement Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal (twice), Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Organizational Excellence Award, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award (twice), and the Global War on Terrorism Medal. For the past 2 years, I have been giving back my time and talents to my local community serving as the Arboretum Woods of Salem (AWS) Association Board Secretary. Prior to being on the AWS Association Board, I contributed to the local community as a tee-ball coach and cub scout leader. My professional and personal experiences have prepared me to be a successful County Supervisor. I am passionate about the care and opportunities afforded to Kenosha County military veterans. Benefits and assistance available from the county should be communicated clearly and often to every veteran in the county. I value the service they have provided and value the sacrifices each veteran has made.I am a supporter of all rights granted by the Constitution and Bill of Rights. Democracy requires every citizen to protect the legacy handed down for generations. My decisions are guided to protect the rights and liberties of all. I believe in supporting and protecting the Bill of Rights and that they were drafted by our forefathers with the earliest amendments being considered the most important. That said, to me the most important amendment is the first, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof or abridging the freedom of speech or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

Nordigian — I am the best candidate for the Kenosha County Supervisor District 21 due to my: – My past experiences in local government. As a 10-year former Randall Town Board Supervisor, I worked with residents one-on-one and understand the needs of residents at this level. – My current position as the District 21 Supervisor has given me further insight to the workings of a larger governmental body and how it affects local residents in Salem Lakes, Twin Lakes, & Randall as well as the rest of the county. – My experience working in manufacturing in both production and management. The need to understand and respect all and do everything we can with the resources we have. – My fiscal philosophy is to spend when & where needed, as efficiently as possible with the goal to obtain more value from what is bought than what is paid.

2.) What do you see as the chief issues controlled by the county government that affect Western Kenosha County residents and how would you address them if elected?

Mudroch — The Kenosha County Board should be out front promoting and encouraging new business opportunities which will benefit all county residents. We are strategically located between Chicago, Milwaukee, and Madison; and we should use our geographic location to our advantage by developing and encouraging entertainment venues for these crossroads. The Hard Rock Casino should be the first of many new businesses, which will attract visitors from neighboring communities into Kenosha County. New businesses will provide employment opportunities along with additional community resources. The most important issue facing the county is how to properly allocate the new resources. The County Board should ensure human services and law enforcement agencies are recipients of the additional revenue generated with the new business, with an understanding the casino is a good start to improve business in the County, and they must do more to expand business opportunities.

Nordigian — Public safety and the opioid crisis are the most pressing issues currently as it is clear they have both made their way to western Kenosha County. I’m running for office because of my concern about our public safety and will continue to work with county departments on improving public safety throughout the county. Everyone in the county, no matter where they live, should feel safe in their homes, neighborhoods, and public places. I’m running to continue improving Kenosha County services countywide to everyone in the county needing help or assistance. Everyone should have access to every Kenosha County service that the County offers. I’m running to keep fiscal controls on our spending and continue to look for more cost effective methods of running County government. Everyone should know where their tax dollars go and that we are not spending their hard earned dollars on frivolous or pet projects.