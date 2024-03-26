Highway 50 work in Wheatland set to resume Thursday

Mar 26th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced that work to raise a portion of Highway 50 in Wheatland to decrease flooding is scheduled to resume Thursday.

Some prelimnary preparation for the project started late last year.

From WisDOT:

Beginning March 28, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will resume construction work along WIS 50 in the town of Wheatland, from County W to the Wisconsin Central Railroad bridge in Kenosha County.  

What to expect: 

·         WIS 50 will remain open to traffic within the project limits with one lane of travel in each direction. 

·         Traffic will be staged during construction.  

·         Access to local businesses and property owners will be maintained. 

Improvements include: 

·         Raise approximately 0.25 miles of roadway by 2.5 feet. 

·         Deck repair and girder painting of bridges over Wisconsin Central Railroad. 

·         Riverbank stabilization of Fox River bridges.  

A.W. Oakes & Son, Inc. is the prime contractor for the $4 million project. Construction is scheduled for completion by fall 2024. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.  

Visit the project webpage here: https://projects.511wi.gov/50wheatland/ 

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Road Construction.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives