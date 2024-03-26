Highway 50 work in Wheatland set to resume Thursday

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced that work to raise a portion of Highway 50 in Wheatland to decrease flooding is scheduled to resume Thursday.
Some prelimnary preparation for the project started late last year.
From WisDOT:
Beginning March 28, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will resume construction work along WIS 50 in the town of Wheatland, from County W to the Wisconsin Central Railroad bridge in Kenosha County.
What to expect:
· WIS 50 will remain open to traffic within the project limits with one lane of travel in each direction.
· Traffic will be staged during construction.
· Access to local businesses and property owners will be maintained.
Improvements include:
· Raise approximately 0.25 miles of roadway by 2.5 feet.
· Deck repair and girder painting of bridges over Wisconsin Central Railroad.
· Riverbank stabilization of Fox River bridges.
A.W. Oakes & Son, Inc. is the prime contractor for the $4 million project. Construction is scheduled for completion by fall 2024. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.
Visit the project webpage here: https://projects.511wi.gov/50wheatland/