Spring election 2024: County Board Dist. 18 supervisor candidates Q&A

Voters in County Board District 18 will be able to vote in a contested county supervisor race in the spring election.

On the April 2 ballot are:

Justine Hammelev-Jones

Eric Meadows

Incumbent Jeff Wamboldt is not running for re-election.

The 18th District includes much of southern Bristol in Western Kenosha County (see map here). The rest of the district is in Pleasant Prairie.

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate, by email.

Here, in alphabetical order is their biographical information, followed by their question responses:

Justine Hammelev-Jones — Age: 60; Village, town, city where you reside: Village of Pleasant Prairie; Education: Tremper High School Graduate, UW – LaCrosse – Bachelors’ Degree in Elementary Education 1-8, National Louis University – Masters’ Degree in Curriculum and Instruction; Work Experience: Retired KUSD Educator, 2021, 2023 – 2024 Long-term substitute teacher.

Eric Meadows — Age: 43; Village, town, city where you reside: Pleasant Prairie; Education: BS Consumer Science – University of Utah; Occupation: IT Project Manager; Previous elected or appointed public office: Kenosha Unified School Board.

1.) Why are you the best candidate for Kenosha County supervisor, Dist. 18?

Hammelev-Jones — I was born and raised in Kenosha County. I love my community and am invested in it. I appreciate all that Kenosha has to offer: our beautiful parks, lakes, historical buildings, solid educational system, and the vast human services. One of my family’s core values is service. Running for County Board Supervisor is a natural transition for me. I believe I would do the best job reaching out to the people of district 18. I would support programs that are successful, and work to improve those services that are not. As a retired educator I am experienced in working on teams. I am able to collaborate and make compromises. Being retired also gives me more time to give to the job.

As County Board Supervisor I would keep my district informed, work to improve county services, and help protect and maintain our beautiful environment.

Meadows — I am a fiscal and social conservative candidate with a passion for protecting people’s God-given rights. I ran for and now serve on the Kenosha Unified School Board for the very reason that I felt the district was trampling on my parental rights and my values. I currently fight hard to give a voice to the families of the community on the school board and am willing to take on difficult issues. I was able to balance the school’s budget every year I sat on the board by making tough decisions, and cutting wasteful spending. I will do the same thing on the county board. I have proven myself as a true voice for the people and will continue to do so. My opponent has no such experience.

2.) What do you see as the chief issues controlled by the county government that affect Western Kenosha County residents and how would you address them if elected?

Hammelev-Jones — Areas that were shared with me as I knocked on doors and spoke with people west of the I were: 1.) Maintaining funding for the Sheriff Department. I would support our Sheriff’s Department and make sure it had what it needed to protect and serve the community. 2.) More services for adult care. I would advertise the available services we currently have and support new services moving west of the I. 3.) Affordable housing. As I investigated more on this issue, I found that the Housing Authority Committee has secured funding from a variety of Federal

and State sources. These programs support low interest home improvement loans, home buyer’s loans, and flood protection. I would support continuing to find more programs like these to help our county.

Meadows — Living in Pleasant Prairie, I see the issue of the bigger city of Kenosha dominating the rest of the county. Just because Kenosha is bigger does not mean they should control what happens in smaller communities, whose values are often different. I want to give a voice to people in Bristol and Pleasant Prairie in District 18 by fighting for smaller property tax bills, by fighting for adequate public safety with our sheriff’s department, by properly maintaining county roads efficiently and cost-effectively with full transparency. I want to ensure that people continue to choose to live and work in District 18