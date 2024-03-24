Spring election 2024: County Board Dist. 22 supervisor candidates Q&A

Voters in County Board District 22 will be able to vote in a contested county supervisor race in the spring election.

On the April 2 ballot will be:

Ray Arbet

Erin Decker, the incumbent

The 22nd District includes parts of Brighton, Wheatland, Randall and Salem Lakes, including all of Silver Lake. (see map here).

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate, by email or by mail.

Here is their biographical information, followed by their question responses, presented in alphabetical order:

Ray Arbet — Age: 63; Village, town, city where you reside: Wheatland; Education: BA – Carthage College, MBA – Marquette University; Occupation: Retired with 22 years of high-tech manufacturing experience in the medical, aerospace, defense and transportation industries, 18 years of public-sector experience in human resources, finance and public works. Previous elected or appointed public office: Kenosha County Public Works Director 2008-2012 & 2014-2022.

Erin Decker — Age: 47; Village, town, city where you reside: Silver Lake, in the Village of Salem Lakes; Education: AAS from Gateway Technical College; Occupation: Small business owner since 2006; Previous elected or appointed public office: County Board Supervisor.

1.) Why are you the best candidate for Kenosha County supervisor, Dist. 22?

Arbet — My entire career has involved leading important process improvements, managing complex projects and delivering results. For over 20 years in the private sector, I did this in high-tech manufacturing that created economic development and jobs. In the public sector, I used much of what I learned in the private sector to successfully run one of Kenosha County’s largest departments – improving infrastructure, operations and reducing costs. I’m running for office because I believe I have the skills and experience to best represent our district. I know how to dig into complex issues – ask tough, relevant questions, and how to scrutinize operational & capital budgets. I’m not into political games or politics of personality, rather I’m eager to work with the County Executive and Supervisors to ensure Kenosha County remains a family-friendly place to live, work, and retire.

Decker — I believe I am the best candidate for Kenosha County Supervisor District 22 because I have a proven track record of positive change. I have spearheaded initiatives and pored over all of the issues most important to my constituents, and I’m thrilled at the success we’ve had in reducing property tax bills, enhancing mental health services, promoting ethical governance, and a host of other improvements. I am dedicated to ensuring that Kenosha County operates at its highest potential. Local government should operate with unwavering excellence, and this belief motivates me to continue striving for improvement and innovation in every aspect of county governance. My approach to constituent services has always been rooted in integrity, responsiveness, and a genuine commitment to serving the residents of Kenosha County to the best of my ability. Through my service to my neighbors and constituents, I have gained a profound understanding of the needs and challenges facing our community. I am keenly attuned to the concerns of district residents and have proven over and over again that I am dedicated to representing their interests effectively on the County Board. I am passionate about public service. While others might just complain or shrink away, I look forward to tackling the challenges ahead, and will continue to work tirelessly to make our county an even better

place to live, work, and play.

2.) What do you see as the chief issues controlled by the county government that affect Western Kenosha County residents and how would you address them if elected?

Arbet — The County is responsible for providing critical public safety services, economic development, transportation infrastructure, human/mental health services and ensuring our community’s quality of life. The goal is to address these responsibilities and do so in a manner that consistently delivers the highest quality services – at the lowest possible costs. The Board and Executive must work together to develop, update and implement policies and strategies that pursue this goal. My career has involved working with a wide range of folks to solve complex problems in both the private and public sectors. These experiences provide me with the tools to be an effective County Board Supervisor and I’ll work to continuously improve our community for all residents.

Decker — The economic situation families face today is difficult and budgets are tighter than ever. In my time on the

county board, I have always fought for lower taxes and the reduction of inefficient government spending. We need to support working families however we can, so over this past term I partnered with County Executive Kerkman and fellow supervisors to pass two budgets that reduced the county portion of the property tax levy. I will continue to search for more ways to partner with other local governments, private businesses, and non-profits to ensure the services we provide are more cost-effective while also maintaining high-quality service. One of the issues that residents are very concerned about is keeping our families safe. Everyone in our district knows that speeding is an increasingly dangerous problem, and we don’t want the city’s drug issues creeping out into the county any more than it has. That is why I supported investing in the Sheriff’s Department by funding six additional law enforcement personnel to help fight crime, reduce speeding on our roads, and better equip our deputies to combat the opioid and fentanyl epidemic. Additionally, I supported a collaboration with Wilmot High School to implement a pilot program focused on opioid

awareness and prevention efforts to combat usage. Many families across Kenosha County are also struggling with mental health issues, which is why I voted to support the contract to increase mental health services provided by Lake Behavioral Health. Not only will this initiative provide more care for those who need it, it will also reduce costs to you, the taxpayer.