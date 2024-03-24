Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) special board meeting March 24, 2024

Mar 24th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to hold a special virtual board meeting Monday, starting at 5 p.m.

Agenda items include:

  • Discussion regarding shared administrative services between the Twin Lakes #4 School District and the
    Randall School District
  • Closed Session for consideration of employment of District Administrator and discussion of, and potential action concerning, individual(s) who may serve as District Administrator under the agreement.
  • Reconvene into Open Session, Possible Action Out of Closed Session.
  • Discuss and Possible Approval of the District Administrator Shared Service Contract.

The full agenda is available here.

