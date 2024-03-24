Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) special board meeting March 24, 2024

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to hold a special virtual board meeting Monday, starting at 5 p.m.

Agenda items include:

Discussion regarding shared administrative services between the Twin Lakes #4 School District and the

Randall School District

Randall School District Closed Session for consideration of employment of District Administrator and discussion of, and potential action concerning, individual(s) who may serve as District Administrator under the agreement.

Reconvene into Open Session, Possible Action Out of Closed Session.

Discuss and Possible Approval of the District Administrator Shared Service Contract.

The full agenda is available here.