Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) special board meeting March 24, 2024

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to hold a special virtual board meeting Monday, starting at 5 p.m.
Agenda items include:
- Discussion regarding shared administrative services between the Twin Lakes #4 School District and the
Randall School District
- Closed Session for consideration of employment of District Administrator and discussion of, and potential action concerning, individual(s) who may serve as District Administrator under the agreement.
- Reconvene into Open Session, Possible Action Out of Closed Session.
- Discuss and Possible Approval of the District Administrator Shared Service Contract.