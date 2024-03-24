Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting March 25, 2024

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.
Among the agenda items are:
- Public hearing on ORDINANCE NO. 24-3, An Ordinance Regarding Zoning with 13-2-42 Article D: Floodfringe District (FF) and Official Maps.
- Discuss and consider for approval ORDINANCE NO. 24-4, Zoning Map and Zoning Text Amendment change from A-2 (Agricultural) to B-3 (Highway Business District) on approximately 2.84 acres on tax parcel 37-4-121-054-0415. This property is on the east 1 /2 southeast Sec 5 T l, Range 21, Village of Bristol, Kenosha County and State of Wisconsin.
For informational purposes, the property is located at 1851 4 7stdt Street, which is on the northwest corner of Highway 50 (75th Street) and County Hwy D (184th Avenue).
- Discuss and consider awarding a contractor from the list of received bids for the 2024 Street Tree Bid.
- Discuss and consider for approval of the ATV/UTV Map showing all Village streets which would permit use by ATV/UTV riders.
- Discuss and consider for approval the Village of Bristol Routes Golf Carts Map showing all Village streets which would permit use by golf cart riders.