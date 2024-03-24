Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting March 25, 2024

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

Public hearing on ORDINANCE NO. 24-3, An Ordinance Regarding Zoning with 13-2-42 Article D: Floodfringe District (FF) and Official Maps.

Discuss and consider for approval ORDINANCE NO. 24-4, Zoning Map and Zoning Text Amendment change from A-2 (Agricultural) to B-3 (Highway Business District) on approximately 2.84 acres on tax parcel 37-4-121-054-0415. This property is on the east 1 /2 southeast Sec 5 T l, Range 21, Village of Bristol, Kenosha County and State of Wisconsin.

For informational purposes, the property is located at 1851 4 7stdt Street, which is on the northwest corner of Highway 50 (75th Street) and County Hwy D (184th Avenue).

Discuss and consider awarding a contractor from the list of received bids for the 2024 Street Tree Bid.

Discuss and consider for approval of the ATV/UTV Map showing all Village streets which would permit use by ATV/UTV riders.

Discuss and consider for approval the Village of Bristol Routes Golf Carts Map showing all Village streets which would permit use by golf cart riders.

The full agenda is available here.