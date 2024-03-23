2024 Growing with Bristol Egg Hunt coverage (PHOTOS)

Snow covered ground did not deter the Growing with Bristol Egg Hunt Saturday morning.

With a slight relocation, the event came off as scheduled.

Instead of hunters aged 0 to 10 searching for colorful plastic eggs filled with treats on the pavilion floor and softball fields of Hansen Park, this year the hunts took place on snow free 86th Place, adjacent to the park. Egg hunters were still organized by age groups to scoop up the total of 20,000 stuffed eggs.

After the hunt, little ones could meet with the Easter Bunny and enjoy a homemade cookie from Mrs. Hawkins.

Growing with Bristol is a nonprofit organization that brings brings free family events to the community.

Here are some more photos from the event: