Units responding to fire in Twin Lakes

At about 7:58 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units and a Twin lakes Police officer are responding to a report of a fire in the 2300 block of Haerle Avenue in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting a box of chemicals burning in yard near a garage.

UPDATE 8 p.m. — Dispatch reports that garage exterior wall is turning black. Twin Lakes command requests response for structure fire from Wheatland Vol. Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department, Richmond (Ill,) Fire Department.

UPDATE 8:07 p.m. — Police officer on scene reports she has put out the fire with a fire extinguisher. Fire units to continue to respond.

UPDATE 8:11 p.m. — Twin Lakes command releases all units not already on scene from responding.