Snow forecast adjusted up for Friday

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast has our area seeing from 4 to 7 inches of snow Friday, a little more than was the forecast Thursday.

As of 5:30 a.m. there’s snow on the grass, but paved surfaces are mostly just wet in Paddock Lake.

That’s set to change as the snowfall continues with paved surfaces eventually accumulating, the NWS says.

The heaviest snow is expected between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., with 3 inches possible during that period alone.

UPDATE 7:06 a.m. — Snow sticking to roads now and accumulating.