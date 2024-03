WOTI file photo

The Salem Lakes Annual Easter Egg Hunt will take place Saturday, March 30 at 10 a.m., at Schmalfeldt Park in Silver Lake.

The event was rescheduled due to weather.

Children ages 0-10 are invited to participate. Children will be divided into three age groups with a staggered start.

The Parks Commission hosts the event. Bring your own basket or bag. Take a photo with the Easter Bunny after the hunt.

Schmalfeldt Park is located at 282 Railroad Street.