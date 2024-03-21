Sponsored post: Circuit Court judge candidate Heather Iverson endorsed by Kenosha County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and AFL-CIO Kenosha Council

Mar 21st, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

Note: The following is a paid advertisement from Heather Iverson for Judge, Roberta Puntillo, treasurer — DH

Candidate for judge Circuit Court Branch 3 Heather Iverson has received the endorsement of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Association:

Heather Iverson also recently received the endorsement of the AFL-CIO Kenosha Council. Said Iverson:

Their motto is “The Voice for Working Families.” I have always been committed to  public service and working for the people and families of Kenosha County. I could not be more proud that the Kenosha AFL-CIO Council recognized this important quality. I am incredibly honored and thankful for their support!”

