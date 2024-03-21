Snow forecast increased; winter weather advisory issued

We could see as much as 6 inches of snow Friday according to the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

That’s a significant increase in the forecast from even Wednesday evening.

The NWS has issued a winter weather advisory from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday.

Snow is expected to begin falling as early as 1 a.m., but is virtually certain to be here by 5 a.m. It should continue through about 4 p.m. Travel Friday during the day will be “very difficult” says the NWS advisory text.

Warmer weather is in the offing. Monday’s high temperature is forecast to be over 50, though it also will be breezy with rain/snow.