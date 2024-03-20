Accumulating snow expected

Our area has a very good chance of seeing some snow accumulating on the ground Friday, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Snow here is expected to start falling very early Friday morning, after midnight. By the time the sun comes up, we could have one inch on the ground.

During the day Friday, we should see more snow and maybe some rain. Accumulation of around an inch is possible again.

Snow may continue into Friday evening, but little accumulation is expected there.

The high temperature Friday should reach 39.

Temperatures in the 30s are expected to continue Saturday with a bit of a warm-up starting Sunday., with a high of 41. Monday and Tuesday could have highs over 50.