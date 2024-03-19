Units responding to an accident

Mar 19th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

12:15 p.m. – Salem Fire and Rescue are responding to an accident at Hwy 50 and Lotus Dr.

Update: – Hwy B south at Hwy 50 is being close.

Update: – Flight for Life has been called.

Update: – 12:38 p.m. – Flight for Life has been cancelled.

