Agenda: Wilmot Union High School District board meeting March 20, 2024

The Wilmot Union High School District board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Meetings are livestreamed and archived here.

Agenda items include:

State Wrestling Champion Recognition

Board Member Recognition

Under reports: New Daily Schedule

Reductions in Co-Curricular Stipend Positions

Amend and Restate the MidAmerica Administrative & Retirement Solutions HRA

Facility Fee for Youth Athletes

Fundraiser Facility Use Charge

Academic Excellence Scholarships

Technical Excellence Scholarship

Closed session for: Resignation-Retirement Agreements, Preliminary Notices of Non-Renewal for Professional Staff, Professional Staff Member Contract

The full agenda is available here.