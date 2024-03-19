Agenda: Wilmot Union High School District board meeting March 20, 2024

Mar 19th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Wilmot Union High School District board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Meetings are livestreamed and archived here.

Agenda items include:

  • State Wrestling Champion Recognition
  • Board Member Recognition
  • Under reports: New Daily Schedule
  • Reductions in Co-Curricular Stipend Positions
  • Amend and Restate the MidAmerica Administrative & Retirement Solutions HRA
  • Facility Fee for Youth Athletes
  • Fundraiser Facility Use Charge
  • Academic Excellence Scholarships
  • Technical Excellence Scholarship
  • Closed session for: Resignation-Retirement Agreements, Preliminary Notices of Non-Renewal for Professional Staff, Professional Staff Member Contract

The full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives