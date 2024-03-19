Agenda: Wilmot Union High School District board meeting March 20, 2024

The Wilmot Union High School District board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.
Meetings are livestreamed and archived here.
Agenda items include:
- State Wrestling Champion Recognition
- Board Member Recognition
- Under reports: New Daily Schedule
- Reductions in Co-Curricular Stipend Positions
- Amend and Restate the MidAmerica Administrative & Retirement Solutions HRA
- Facility Fee for Youth Athletes
- Fundraiser Facility Use Charge
- Academic Excellence Scholarships
- Technical Excellence Scholarship
- Closed session for: Resignation-Retirement Agreements, Preliminary Notices of Non-Renewal for Professional Staff, Professional Staff Member Contract