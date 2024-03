The Randall Consolidated School District board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

Referendum Update

2024-2025 Class Size Projections & Compensation

Wilmot Union HS Consolidation Consideration

Approve Non-Renewal Notice

Board Re-Organization Meeting Date Change

Approve Referendum Contingency Project

Closed session for employment/staffing discussion

