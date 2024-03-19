Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting March 20, 2024

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building).

Agenda items include:

Resolution authorizing General Obligation Bonds in the amount of $1,1800,000 for the purpose of paying the cost of street improvement projects.

Motion – Approve Resolution R24-04, an initial Resolution authorizing General Obligation Bonds in the amount of $285,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of the water system project.

Motion – approve Resolution R24-05, a resolution providing for the sale of not to exceed $1,465,000 General Obligation Corporate Purpose Bonds, Series 2024A.

Authorize village staff to pay the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Multi Discharge Phosphorus variance invoice, with a cost not to exceed $8,756.19.

Authorize Village Administrator to issue Village Purchases order #5830 to Sabel Mechanical to install a bypass valve and piping.

Approve Baxter & Woodman work order #240124.60 to provide engineering services for the water main replacement project. With a cost not to exceed $52,300

Approve Baxter & Woodman work order #2400467.00 to provide engineering services for the 2024 street improvement project. With a cost not to exceed $103,000.

Motion – award street rehabilitation contracts to Asphalt Contractors of Union Grove, WI to perform street improvements under the 2024 street replacement project. With a cost not to exceed $1,771,780.70.

Approve Baxter & Woodman work order #2325205.60 to provide engineering services for the Village Hall Parking lot rehabilitation project. With a cost not to exceed $14,800.

Award village hall parking lot improvement contract to Asphalt contractors of Union Grove, Wi to perform parking lot rehabilitation under 2024 parking lot rehabilitation project. With a cost not to exceed $174,873.20

